Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls are returning to Australia and New Zealand.

The folk-punk favourite and his band will hit Wellington, Auckland, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide this November, with a stop at Queenscliff Music Festival thrown in for good measure (see full dates below).

Frank Turner and co. will be supported by Mom Jeans. and Emily Barker on the upcoming tour, although the former won’t appear at the New Zealand shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 10th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Friday, July 7th at 9am local time (sign up here).

This will be Frank Turner’s biggest Australian headline tour yet. The English singer-songwriter was in Australia as recently as April, performing some solo shows and appearing at Bluesfest. The relentless troubadour has played over 2,500 shows across the world since his debut solo show in 2004.

Turner’s last full-length album, 2022’s FTHC, earned him a number one on the UK Albums Chart, and was widely praised for its honest and heartfelt lyricism.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Mom Jeans.* & Emily Barker

Early bird pre-sale begins Friday, July 7th (9am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 10th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, November 17th**

Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Saturday, November 18th**

Studio The Venue, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, November 21st

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 24th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 25th**

Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff, VIC

Sunday, November 26th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 28th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 29th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

*not appearing in NZ

**Frank Turner & The Sleeping Soils only