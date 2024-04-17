In an audacious display of stamina and dedication to the music scene, Frank Turner is gearing up to set a new world record for the most concerts performed in different cities within a 24-hour period.

Scheduled for next month on May 4th, the forthcoming feat is not just a personal challenge but a significant move to support grassroots music venues and independent record stores across the UK.

Turner, who is on the brink of performing his 3000th show, has announced this unique challenge alongside the release of his tenth studio album, Undefeated, which is set to drop on May 3rd. The record attempt will see him play fifteen solo shows, each lasting at least 20 minutes, surpassing the current record held by Hunter Hayes, who played ten shows in one day.

The logistics of this record attempt are supported by FREENOW, a mobility super app, who will provide e-taxis to help the musician cover nearly 500 miles from Liverpool to Southampton. The initiative also ties into a broader campaign, ‘Ride for Music’, where FREENOW donates £1 from every ride to the Music Venue Trust (MVT), supporting the sustainability of live music venues.

Here’s Turner’s schedule for the remarkable world record attempt:

Saturday, May 4th: 12:30pm, Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK 2:30pm, Parish, Huddersfield, UK 4:00pm, Boom, Leeds, UK 6:00pm, The Foundry, Sheffield, UK 7:30pm, Gasoline, Chesterfield, UK 9:00pm, Saltbox, Nottingham, UK 10:30pm, RMBL, Birmingham, UK

Sunday, May 5th: 12:00am, Temperance, Leamington Spa, UK 2:00am, Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard, UK 4:00am, Underworld, London, UK 6:00am, Banquet Records, Kingston, UK 7:30am, West End Centre, Aldershot, UK 9:00am, Staggeringly Good Brewery, Portsmouth, UK 10:30am, The Railway, Winchester, UK 12:00pm, The Brook, Southampton, UK



“With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge – I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake. For the release of my tenth studio album, Undefeated, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours,” Turner explains.

“It’s not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

Following this record attempt, Turner will not slow down. He is set to continue touring across Europe, including special appearances on NOFX’s final tour, and will participate in several UK festivals during the summer. His North American tour will kick off in late May and run through June, with his renowned Lost Evenings festival making its Canadian debut in September (see full dates here).

Ahead of his Australian tour last year, Turner told Tone Deaf about 5 of his favourite Aussie artist.