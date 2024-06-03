On an unprecedented run, Fred again.. keeps delivering with a new single released on Friday, “places to be”, alongside Anderson .Paak and Chika.

Fred, who caused a stir a few months ago for his surprise sold-out Opera House performance and subsequent Australia and New Zealand tour, has had quite the 2024 thus far. He’s been touring and selling out venues across the U.S. and Mexico, including selling out a 25,000 ticket show alongside Skrillex in San Francisco over the weekend.

He’s become today’s go-to for electronic crossovers, including for recent collaborations with artists such as Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, and Jozzy. His modern incorporation of different genres and niche artists has made him one of the most sought-after live acts in the world, and one of the most relevant artists in recent years.

The track arrives just ahead of Fred’s headline set at the upcoming Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee this month, which is shared by co-headliners Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fisher, and other acts such as Megan Thee Stallion and Joey Bada$$.

“places to be'” samples Alabama rapper CHIKA, who released her debut album SAMSON:THE ALBUM last December, while also featuring multi-Grammy Award winning musician, Anderson .Paak (who will release his album Why Lawd next week alongside Knxwledge, under joint moniker NxWorries). It’s also co-produced by Skrillex, making “places to be” an interesting collaboration on all fronts.

Frontline artists like Calvin Harris and David Guetta have enjoyed success incorporating other genres of music alongside electronic music, but seeing Fred do it with respected artists who aren’t necessarily the “biggest” is extremely refreshing, and has clearly been received well from fans across the globe with Fred currently one of the biggest names in live music.

With more music on the horizon, Fred’s current run is one for the history books.