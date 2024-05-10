Megan Thee Stallion has just dropped her latest single, “BOA”, continuing her reptilian theme with a track that’s as fierce as its title suggests.

Produced by her frequent collaborator Lil Ju, also known as LilJuMadeDaBeat, “BOA” samples Gwen Stefani’s classic “What Ya Waiting For” and introduces a fresh edge to the original’s catchy refrain.

In “BOA”, Megan’s lyrics are sharp and unapologetic: “I be showing my ass, they mad huh? Bitches is bitter, they thought it was sweet,” she raps, while the song’s hook, “Bitch your time up, why is you not clockin’ out? Doing shit for TikTok, bitch, I’m really hip hop,” cleverly plays on Stefani’s “Tick-tock” while critiquing those who underestimate her artistry.

The single follows Megan’s previous hits “Hiss” and “Cobra”, both of which have solidified her identity as the “Serpent Woman” in the music industry. These tracks have not only charted impressively, with “Hiss” reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, but have also set the stage for Megan’s upcoming album focused on themes of rebirth, as she revealed as Women’s Health’s cover star in April. “They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing,” she told the magazine.

Interestingly, this is Megan’s first single as an unsigned artist distributing her music through and with the support of Warner Music Group, as announced back in February.

“BOA” arrives after Megan dropped a Megan Monday freestyle on Instagram earlier this week and previously teased her new song with a series of graphics akin to retro combat games like Street Fighter.

Adding to the rapper’s big year, Megan’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour is set to begin soon. Kicking off on May 14th in Minneapolis, the tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of her talent and stage presence. Joined by GloRilla, the tour will conclude at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., on July 27th. You can find more information about Megan’s tour here.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA” is out now.