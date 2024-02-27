Fred again.. caused quite a stir in Sydney yesterday with an unexpected live show at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The English producer’s show sold out in a flash due to overwhelming demand, with over 120,000 people vying for tickets, causing the Sydney Opera House website to crash temporarily.

Those fortunate enough to snag a rare ticket were in for a treat: a two-hour set, a stripped-down version of his usual extravaganza. Fred hinted, “no lights, one small screen, me, Tony, and maybe the most beautiful venue in the world.”

TikTok is buzzing with clips of the show, with fans ecstatically learning and chanting the lyrics to his brand new songs. And of course, he’s got the crowd belting out classics like “Delilah (pull me out of this)” too.

Meanwhile, speculation runs wild about additional Australian dates and possibly a New Zealand show. Fred’s Instagram antics, including a Lord of the Rings nod and a tub of Vegemite, have fans buzzing with excitement.

In an Instagram Story, Fred again.. and his team were seen backstage, with a label reading “Rod Laver Arena,” sparking speculation about a Melbourne show.

This was followed by teasing Stories. “Okay… We’re getting on a flight now… And when we land… We’re gonna play some shows…,” read Fred’s first Story of the day, accompanied by a grinning picture.

“I’ve been SO excited about this for monthsssssss,” he added in a follow-up Story.

With Fred again..’s next confirmed shows not taking place until June, meaning his schedule is open.

It follows Fred again.. fever gripped Australia last year when the producer caused havoc in both Sydney and Melbourne.

He performed a pop-up show at Enmore Theatre in Sydney, followed by a second show at the Hordern Pavilion due to huge demand to see him (over 5,000 tickets were bought within just five minutes). When he performed a secret show in Melbourne before going to Sydney, the tickets sold out within a minute.

https://www.tiktok.com/@warnermusicaustralia/video/7340279895542517000?lang=en&q=fred%20again&t=1709070265391

It comes in the midst of this summer’s concert bonanza Down Under, with fans being spoiled with a lineup of top-tier acts this summer, with Taylor Swift, Pink, Chemical Brothers, Matchbox Twenty, and now Fred Again, gracing arenas and stadiums nationwide.

Make sure to check Tone Deaf for updates about Fred again..’s plans in Australia and New Zealand.