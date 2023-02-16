And just like that, it was all over. Fred again.. departed Australia last week, leaving in his wake a country in thrall to his endearingly grassroots approach to music.

Judging by an Instagram post he made as he left the country, the feeling was fully mutual: “When I first started releasing music like 3 years ago the country I saw in my DMs i think more than any other was Australia… So yeah I feel hugely indebted to Australia in every aspect of the music. Finally getting the chance to play here has been an absolute dream. And I cannot wait to come back!!”

For now, the English producer has moved on to New York, and it’s the U.S. city that is next to receive a secret show like Sydney and Melbourne.

Fred again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex have announced a surprise show at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, February 18th, which isn’t quite as underground as Fred again..’s secret Melbourne show, which took place in a refashioned warehouse. It comes after the trio previously played three last minute shows in London in January.

Fred again.. made another Instagram post to confirm the MSG show. “So this is the backstory to this ridiculousness,” he wrote alongside a picture of the trio atop what appeared to be the Empire State Building.