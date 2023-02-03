The Fred again.. juggernaut really is unstoppable at the moment.

In Australia to perform at Laneway 2023, the in-demand English producer has been eager to play more than he initially booked, with his Laneway sideshows unsurprisingly selling out.

That’s why he decided to put on a secret show in Melbourne, taking place later tonight (Friday, February 3rd), which managed to sell out in just 30 seconds after he announced it on social media at the beginning of the day.

The initiative hasn’t went entirely swimmingly. Following the producer’s headline slot at Melbourne’s Forum on Wednesday, hundreds turned up at Howler after a rumour spread that he’d be making an appearance at the Brunswick bar.

That turned out to be false, and when Fred again.. then posted whale emojis on his Instagram Stories, voracious fans then decided that meant he was going to play at St Kilda’s Prince of Wales Hotel (get it?). They were wrong again.

There is genuinely a secret show happening tonight in the city, though, with fans who were on the waitlist for his Forum show gaining first access. The link for access went live at 11am, and all tickets were gone by 11:01am. It’s Beatlemania for a DJ who’s parents are members of the British peerage. Who’d have thought this would be possible even one year ago?

For those with a ticket, they’ll find out the secret venue at 7pm. For those who’ve missed out, Tixel is reportedly selling two tickets to those on the waitlist after 7pm for $1 but expect competition to be fierce.

Following his Melbourne mayhem tour, Fred again.. will perform at Laneway alongside the likes of Haim, Jovi, Phoebe Bridgers, and Fontaines D.C.. He’ll also perform a headline show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, February 7th. I wonder if he’ll be putting on any secret Sydney shows?