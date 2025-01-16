It all started with a roll of red gaffer tape at Rod Laver Arena. When Fred again.. posted a photo of the tape and a label hinting at an Australian tour, fans of the British EDM star from zero to tinfoil hat faster than you can say, “Latergram.”

As fans flocked to TikTok and Discord to make sense of the cryptic posts, the scene became absolute mayhem: thousands of otherwise reasonable adults analysing power outlets were like crime scene evidence, flight paths tracked with military precision, and Instagram stories zoomed in on pixel by pixel.

It wasn’t just a tour announcement; it was the beginning of what can only be described as “Fredageddon.”

When the announcement finally dropped, the Fred again.. discord server — abuzz with hundreds of excited fans across the nation — achieved what scientists thought impossible: organised chaos. Fans entered what can only be described as the Hunger Games of queue numbers. The Sydney Opera House’s break-room computer probably still has PTSD from processing 145,000 hopefuls fighting for fewer than 3,000 spots.

“I waited at the Ticketek outlet at 3am to make sure I could get tickets,” user JohnJohnJohn said, adding that he managed to head to all three Melbourne shows and the pop-up warehouse party.

Meanwhile, online threads read like a Shakespearean tragedy – half celebration, half “WHY, CRUEL WORLD?”

Tina reflects on the online madness, “It was fucking insane! Honestly, I felt for those just joining in and for those who’d been there for four weeks, deciphering Hivefest, cousin, ice cream men and Zinger burgers… It was all madness but really pure and wholesome.”

Then, amid the arena tour, Fred decided to wake up and really choose chaos: a 9am rave at Revolver Upstairs in Melbourne.

The sight was like nothing else: fans sprinting down Chapel Street, dodging confused brunch-goers clutching their smashed avo toast, glued to their phones as they collectively barrelled into the venue like caffeinated detectives, leaving the previous night’s kick-on crews even more confused.

Fred didn’t stop there. The EDM maestro turned a surprise pop-up at Brunswick Pub into a scene of joyful pandemonium, with fans spilling out onto the street, climbing trees, and standing on vans just to catch a glimpse of him.

“I loved the hype and speculation,” Indy, who attended Fred’s Gold Coast show, shared. “The way everyone went down into the rabbithole and shared any shred of intel they could gather with the fan community. It felt like such a rollercoaster of emotion at the time with him breadcrumbing and ‘fredging’ us all and was such a fun thing to hyperfixate on! Plus the gig was unreal, was so good to have a gig so huge happen only a few days after the tickets went on sale.”

She added, “It also brought so many people together, I made so many friends from it!”

Another member, Arizona Storm, captured the tension perfectly: “The anxiety waiting for the Instagram stories to confirm locations with ticket links followed by the huge relief of getting tickets to then be able to experience one of the best gigs of my life!”

The Fred again.. server wasn’t just a Discord channel – it became a digital asylum where sanity went to take a vacation.

Fans traded theories with the intensity of crypto bros and formed bonds so strong that THE POP CULT was born from it—a Discord server that became a sanctuary for fans across the country. What started as a hub for sharing updates and deciphering clues during Fred’s tour turned into a vibrant community for tour speculation, festival outfit planning, and late-night support chats.

THE POP CULT Discord member Rach added, “My best memory is making so many friends who we still talk with every day a year later!! But also the hype was just unreal.”

Fred’s knack for surprises didn’t stop at Revolver, with the mysterious muso surprising fans at venues like Sydney haunt Club 77. Australian duo Joy Anonymous, who joined Fred support act, were a key part of the saga, debuting “Peace U Need” at the Sydney Opera House and popping up at the Hotel Brunswick. In Melbourne, Fred teamed up with Skin0nSkin for a back-to-back set that left fans buzzing for days.

These moments weren’t just gigs; they were folklore in the making.

The arena shows felt like stepping into another dimension—a euphoric collision of pulsating bass that rattled your bones and lights that turned the venue into a kaleidoscope.

“Fred got Qudos Bank Arena feeling like a huge boiler room,” Liam recalled “The fact that we got to hear ‘Peace U Need’ with Joy Anonymous before release was incredible.” Meanwhile, at Langley Park in Perth, thousands gathered under the stars, creating an unforgettable scene. Arizona Storm called it, “One of the best gigs of my life.”

Fred again.. Discord member Tina’s dedication became legendary: “The fredging, fredenships, the cross-country travel and making major core memories off the back of a sneaky dissy ticket drop. I never would have imagined leaving my kids with their aunt and uncle for a 16-hour visit across country to see Fred, getting dressed in the plane, dumping bags at hotels, and trying to find the Opera House after the show only to bump into strangers who happened to be childhood friends of our friends. My heart just wants to explode with joy over it.”

Skits summed it up simply but perfectly: “My fondest memory would be making friends with fellow concertgoers.”

By the time the tour wrapped in Auckland on March 27th, fans had developed new skills in digital forensics, mastered the art of sprint-running to surprise venues, and formed friendships stronger than the WiFi connection they used to refresh Fred’s Instagram.

Fred again.. may have left the stage, but somewhere n THE POP CULT Discord server, someone is still analysing a red plane logo, just in case it means something..

To celebrate his massive year globally, Fred again.. has dropped a wrap-up video on his global tour (featuring Australia) which he’s posted to his YouTube here.