Good news, electronic music fans: it sure seems like the one and only Fred again.. could be about to confirm shows in Australia.

The English producer’s Instagram Stories have been getting fans excited over the past few days, with fans speculating wildly about his upcoming plans on Fred again..’s subreddit (as per Purple Sneakers).

In one Instagram Story showing Fred again.. and his team sitting backstage somewhere, a label with the words “Rod Laver Arena” on it had people freaking out that the producer was getting ready for a Melbourne show.

That was followed by some seriously teasing Stories earlier today. “Okay… We’re getting on a flight now… And when we land… We’re gonna play some shows….” Fred again’s first Story of the day read, accompanied by a picture of him grinning.

“I’ve been SO excited about this for monthsssssss,” he added in a follow-up Story.

This has all led his Aussie fans to speculate about the possibility of Fred again.. shows in the coming months, with Fred again..’s next confirmed shows not taking place until June, meaning his schedule is open.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

New Zealand fans have also been getting in on the action, with Fred again..’s sharing of a picture of Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings on another Instagram Story leading them to believe he could also be heading to Aotearoa (as per George FM).

It comes after Fred again.. fever gripped Australia last year when the producer caused havoc in both Sydney and Melbourne.

He performed a pop-up show at Enmore Theatre in Sydney, followed by a second show at the Hordern Pavilion due to huge demand to see him (over 5,000 tickets were bought within just five minutes). When he performed a secret show in Melbourne before going to Sydney, the tickets sold out within a minute. One minute.

Make sure to check Tone Deaf for updates about Fred again..’s plans in Australia and New Zealand.