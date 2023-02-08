Fred again.. fever has gripped Sydney after the producer recently caused havoc in Melbourne.

Following his packed out pop-up show at Enmore Theatre on Tuesday night – which really went off judging by the social media highlights – the English musician announced a second show in Sydney at Hordern Pavilion for tonight, Wednesday, February 8th.

Unsurprisingly, tickets sold out in supremely quick fashion, with over 5,000 tickets going within five minutes.

Fred again.. had teased the show on Instagram Stories overnight, with whale tickets popping up around Inner Sydney and Enmore Theatre. A projection on Broadway also hinted at something big to come.

It was exactly the same story in Melbourne last week. Following the producer’s headline slot at The Forum, hundreds turned up at Howler after a rumour spread that he’d be making an appearance at the Brunswick bar.

That turned out to be false, and when Fred again.. then posted whale emojis on his Instagram Stories, voracious fans then decided that meant he was going to play at St Kilda’s Prince of Wales Hotel (get it?). They were wrong again. When a genuine secret show was then announced, the tickets sold out within a minute. One minute.

At least Sydney has a proper venue in the Hordern Pavilion ready to accommodate the producer’s impulsive whims. The secret show in Melbourne took place in a refashioned warehouse/bowls pitch, which is as grassroots as it gets.

And this seems to get at the heart of Fred again..’s astounding rise to stardom: whatever you may think of his background, the producer’s enthusiasm to play as many shows as possible is endearing; his happiness at witnessing so many people connect with his music feels very genuine.

For the quiet producer to the stars (Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX) to finally be stepping into the solo limelight to, in the parlance of these times, get his flowers, it’s clear that he’s not taking any of it for granted. You can check out some of the best fan reactions to Fred again..’s Sydney visit to gain further insight into his growing popularity.

