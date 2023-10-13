Over the past couple of years, Fred again… has become one of the most sought after acts in the world.

Everywhere he goes, people flock, and whatever he drops, people listen, including famously in Australia this year. Fresh off Secret Life, his 11-track album that dropped back in May, the producer is back with his new single “ten” featuring Jozzy, who’s signed to Diddy’s Love Records.

Just in time for the summer, “ten” follows “adore you” which released in August with a similar themed artwork. The new track adds to Fred again…’s very impressive discography which has added a crowd-drawing allure to his name.

Jozzy, meanwhile, is a prolific writer and collaborator, working with everyone from SZA, Summer Walker, and Latto. Jozzy has been mentored by Timbaland and Missy Elliott, and was the inaugural signing to the aforementioned Love Record imprint.

It’s been a big year for Fred again.., starting with him being on “Rumble” with Skrillex and Flowdan, which followed his Boiler Run debut and a lot of live shows.

His face has been at almost every iconic live venue ever this year, from selling out New York’s Madison Square Garden in February (he sold out the 19,000 capacity venue in just 10 minutes), to headlining the closing night of Coachella which had over 100,000 people in attendance. Earlier this year, Fred again..’s Glastonbury debut pulled in record crowds and was critically acclaimed.

In April, he even had his own NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which, along with his Boiler Room set, has become a favourite with Fred again… fans. And in just one week last month, he sold out a total of five shows at London’s Alexandra Palace,

Fred again..’s 2023 isn’t over just yet. Now fresh off a sold-out EU show run, he’s currently in the US to play three sold-out shows at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, followed by a further eight sold-out shows at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall.

Fred again..’s “ten” (ft. Jozzy) is out now.