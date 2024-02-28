All the internet sleuths were correct: Fred again.. is touring Australia after all.

The hugely popular English producer has announced a run of shows Down Under next month. He’ll perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday, March 4th, Tuesday, March 5th, and Wednesday, March 6th, followed by three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena from Tuesday, March 12th-Thursday, March 14th.

Fred again.. will also head to a secret pop-up location on the Gold Coast on Saturday, March 9th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 29th at staggered times: Melbourne at 9am AEDT, Gold Coast at 11am AEDT, and Sydney at 1pm AEDT. Ticket information is available via Handsome Tours.

The tour news comes after fans went wild over Fred again’s teasing Instagram Stories over the past few days.

red again.. and his team were seen backstage with a label reading “Rod Laver Arena” in one Story, sparking speculation about a Melbourne show at the venue.

“Okay… We’re getting on a flight now… And when we land… We’re gonna play some shows…,” he wrote in another Story, accompanied by a picture of the producer grinning. “I’ve been SO excited about this for monthsssssss,” he added in a follow-up Story.

He then caused quite a stir in Sydney yesterday with an unexpected live show at the iconic Sydney Opera House. The show sold out in a flash due to overwhelming demand, with over 120,000 people vying for tickets, causing the Sydney Opera House website to crash temporarily.

It follows Fred again.. fever gripping Australia last year when the producer caused havoc in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Fred again.. 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours, Laneway Presents, TEG Live & Astral People

Tickets on sale Thursday, February 29th (9am AEDT, Melbourne/11am AEDT, Gold Coast/1pm AEDT, Sydney)

More information available via handsometours.com

Monday, March 4th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 5th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, March 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 9th

Pop-up location TBC, Gold Coast, QLD

Tuesday, March 12th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 13th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, March 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW