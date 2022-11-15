Romy has unveiled new single ‘Strong’, just her second-ever solo release, and it features producer of the moment Fred again...

After Fred again.. teased the collaboration in a Boiler Room set earlier this year, Romy, famed as one third of The xx, started performing the track at gigs and festivals globally.

Described by Romy as her latest attempt at making “emotional music to dance to,” ‘Strong’ is a loving ode to the club as a vital space for healing and community.

“‘Strong’ came from a moment in my life when I was processing past grief,” she explained. “Whilst writing the lyrics I was thinking about my cousin Luis – we both have the shared experience of our mums passing away when we were young.

“I recognise in him the same trait I have which is to try and hold emotions down and put on a brave face. The song was a way to connect with these feelings, offer support and ultimately find a sense of release in the euphoria of music.

Luis actually features in the accompanying music video, which is is quite the family affair: it’s directed by Romy’s wife, filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne.

Featuring production by Fred again.., Romy and Stuart Price, the lightly euphoric track feels connected to a wide variety of genres, including trance, dance-pop, and Ibiza house. In many ways, it sounds like a touching throwback to the dance and electronic music that first inspired a generation to take up music.

Romy also praised her collaborator on ‘Strong’. “My friendship with Fred means a lot to me. Our closeness helps me to feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically, and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music,” she said.

“It’s amazing and inspiring seeing and hearing what Fred is doing in his solo work and I’m very excited to be releasing this song together.”

Romy’s ‘Strong’ ft. Fred again.. is out now via Young/Remote Control Records.

Check out ‘Strong’ by Romy ft. Fred again..: