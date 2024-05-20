Fred again.. has become involved in the infamous Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Well, kind of.

Footage emerged last week of the popular English producer remixing “Not Like Us”, one of Kendrick’s disdainful disses in his current battle with Drake, during one of his sets.

“Not Like Us” is perhaps a strange choice for a Fred again.. set, with the diss featuring some of Kendrick’s most vicious bars. One direct hit found the rapper making a play on Drake’s sixth studio album with a quip: “Certified Lover Boy / Certified pedophile,” and then asking why Drake is “trolling like a bitch / Ain’t you tired?”

Fans seemed to be enjoying Fred again..’s remix up close, but the response was more mixed online.

“This is going to be one of his biggest regrets,” wrote one Twitter user. “Some things are meant to be alone,” wrote someone else, while another person’s verdict was that the remix was “so jarring.”

“I don’t wanna hear this shit when I’m out tryna (sic) to have a good time,” wrote another Twitter user.

electronic artist fred again… did a remix of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" this song ain't going NOWHERE this summer pic.twitter.com/4HR6yoYDhe
— kenny jones (@relientkenny) May 16, 2024

Fred again.. and Kendrick have previous together though, with the former helping out the rapper on a song for a Chanel event earlier this year.

“Kendrick asked me to write some stuff on this late one night last week and it’s quite mad to see it become something like this!” Fred again.. wrote on social media at the time.

After recently completing his tour of Australia and New Zealand, Fred again.. has a series of festival slots coming up, including appearances at Bonnaroo, Reading & Leeds, and Rock en Seine (tour information here).

His Australian shows garnered positive reviews from critics, with Rolling Stone AU/NZ saying “Fred again.. put his loving arms around [Melbourne venue] Rod Laver Arena once again in a show that fostered a real sense of togetherness.”

As for Kendrick, things seem to have finally simmered in his Drake feud. It might not be over for good, but it has been one of the most compelling – and brutal – hip hop beefs of all time.