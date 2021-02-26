In news you didn’t expect to hear this week, Freddie Gibbs revealed that he once shot a ‘crackhead’ nine times and he just kept on running.

As per HipHopDX, the rapper was appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience when he dropped the absolute bombshell. The conversation turned to cocaine and why .45 caliber bullets exist, as these things tend to do.

Brian Moses, a fellow guest, explained that in the 19th century, black men were fed cocaine to keep them working during the night. Then, one fateful night, police were chasing a dock worker accused of rape but the accused was so high on cocaine that the bullets fired at him just weren’t doing the job. As a result, Moses said that the .45 caliber bullet came into existence.

It was at this point where Gibbs jumped into the conversation headfirst. “You know this is some real shit because there was a crackhead back in the day,” he said. “I shot him nine times with a TEC-9 and he kept running down the alley.” Rogan, undoubtedly flustered, soon turned the conversation to discussing the difference between crack and cocaine. I mean, what do you say to a revelation like that Freddie?

Reaction was on social media to the confession was immediate and divided. “Freddie Gibbs opening statement on the podcast with shooting a crackhead 9 times with a tec is the best opening ever,” said one user. Others wondered if it was a huge self-own and Gibbs had snitched on himself: “Did he just snitch on his self in 4K”, asked one.

The sheer audacity of it though. Gibbs just whipping out the news that he once shot a man multiple times as if it’s a funny late night anecdote.

Perhaps it’s also an extremely misjudged attempt to get his name in the headlines, given that Gibbs is up for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for Alfredo, a collaborative record with The Alchemist.

Check out Freddie Gibbs on The Joe Rogan Experience: