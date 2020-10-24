After weeks of build-up and much anticipation, Kanye West is finally set to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Taking to Instagram to announce the upcoming episode, Rogan promised listeners would gain a “much better understanding” of the enigmatic West.

“Oh yeah we did! Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks,” he wrote.

“I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun.”

Considering Rogan’s announcement post gained over a million likes within just a few hours, it seems safe to assume fans are counting down the minutes until the episode drops on Sunday, October 25th.

Up until recently, it was looking as though the collaboration may not come to fruition, as a member of the podcast crew had tested positive for coronavirus.

Although he didn’t explicitly mention West, Rogan explained that he planned to cancel all scheduled podcast recordings until producer Jamie Vernon received the all-clear from a doctor.

Whether Vernon was declared COVID-19 free remains to be seen, but Rogan did explain that he was considering bringing in a replacement producer.

The podcast episode is no doubt an exciting development for Kanye West, who publically declared his interest in appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience earlier this month.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” he tweeted on October 13th.

“I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas – let’s do this my friend,” he concluded.

In other news, a recent Federal Election Commission report revealed that West had spent a whopping $3 Million on his presidential campaign in September alone.

Despite having only qualified to get his name on the ballot in 12 states, West is still campaigning for votes, having recently dropped his first presidential ad.

