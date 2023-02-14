He might be past his prime these days, but it’s difficult to forget the stranglehold Mac DeMarco had over chill indie music in the 2010s.

The gap-toothed poster boy of the slacker sound inspired a remarkable wealth of bedroom pop artists – Yellow Days, Rex Orange County, Gus Dapperton, Men I Trust, and Still Woozy are just some of the names that immediately come to mind.

Freeds sounds a little like all of those stellar acts, boasting a sunny bedroom pop style that harkens back to that golden age for the genre, but, crucially, he also adds his own modern flavour.

The Sydney-born, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter – otherwise known as Adam Fridman – released his second EP as Freeds, Still Not Finished Yet, late last year, a collection of five tracks that all weave woozy textures over introspective lyricism.

On Still Not Finished Yet, he sounds like an artist ready to make the jump to a wider audience; it’s easy to imagine hearing Freeds’ infectious rhythms on triple j, even the Hottest 100, one day. All five tracks are stylish and polished, but are never too treacly. Growing up listening to Mac Miller’s early work, he possesses a sliver of the late star’s effortless charisma on record.

According to Freeds, his vibrant music is about “realising how letting go is important.” And as for that EP title, it was chosen to reflect the musician’s evolution. “Passionate, persistent and as determined as always,” he says.

Following the release of Still Not Finished Yet, Tone Deaf caught up with Freeds as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Freeds’ Still Not Finished Yet is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My last name is Fridman and since I was a kid all my friends called me Freeds, it’s how everyone knows me.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My ‘Bubba’ (‘Grandma’ in Yiddish) was a Holocaust survivor and grew up in Poland so she couldn’t understand things the same way. I would just have to tell her it’s ‘pop’ music – once I played her a song or two and she said it’s very nice music and it has a “nice melody.” Bless her.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Since I Was Young’ – this song is about the journey, the hard times, the search for fulfillment and going against the grain.

‘Nerves’ – this one deals with anxiety and my tendency to jump to the worst case scenario, it can be overwhelming and in those moments I try to tell myself “it’s okay.”

‘Tickets’ – overtly written as if I’m having a convo with a parking inspector after just receiving a fine. It’s about the struggle to get ahead in life – “slapped in the face once again.”

What do you love about your hometown?

I grew up in Sydney but have lived in Melbourne for a bit over ten years now. Sydney still feels like my home I guess, I love the views, the beaches and getting spoiled by my mum – she loves cooking.

Career highlight so far?

I love the ‘Fuzzy’ music video and also probably the unexpected success of my song ‘Fruit Bats’ – that song was the first time I made something with more of a bedroom pop feel so it was really exciting to see it resonate.

Fave non-music hobby?

Playing futsal.

What’s on your dream rider?

A quality selection of fruit + some pastries + Amaretto sours.

Dream music collaboration?

I have way too many. Let’s go with Genesis Owusu. Also working with Rick Rubin at Shangri-La would be epic.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Writing hits for pop artists between L.A. and Australia. A couple kids and a house by the beach.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I haven’t done karaoke nearly as much as I should have. Let’s go with ‘Walk Like a Man’ by Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons or ‘For the Longest Time’ by Billy Joel.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mum is the definition of positivity – she always gives me advice, she also likes to worry about me – anyway once she said something like “happiness is where you are.” It’s an easy one to forget.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I definitely have OCD – I tend to meticulously clean at weird hours, amongst many other weird quirks. I wouldn't really say I'm obsessed about anything other than music haha – food, sleep and playing futsal are pretty good though.






