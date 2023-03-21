French Montana is being sued for negligence over a shooting incident which occurred in January.

At least 10 people were injured in the shooting, which happened on the set of Montana’s music video in Miami Gardens, Florida on January 5th.

The lawsuit, brought by Carl Leon, also names Coke Boys Records, the Licking restaurant where the shooting took place, and property owner Gayles Plaza.

Leon is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 and a jury trial.

In the lawsuit, Leon alleges that Montana neglected to ensure proper security, police detail, or overall safe operating practices, and claims that he “suffered great bodily injury and damages far in excess of the jurisdictional limits of this court.”

The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled, denied any involvement with the music video at the time of the incident, telling CNN their hearts went out to the victims of the “senseless act”.

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place,” the statement said. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

French Montana issued a statement on social media at the time, stating: “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

NBC Miami previously reported that “Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed. The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as nine people were shot, including rapper Rob49.”

Graphic footage emerged on social media soon after the incident occurred. No fatalities were reported.