Another one bites the dust: Fridayz Live is no longer going ahead this year.

Organisers of the R&B festival took to social media to announce the cancellation.

“Hey Fridayz Fam… it’s gonna burn for us to say this – Fridayz Live won’t be happening this year. We couldn’t pull together a line-up worthy enough for our amazing fans, so we’re hitting the pause button – for now,” organisers explained. The message added the festival “will be back, bigger and better in 2025. Stay tuned.”

Fridayz Live offered something different on Australia’s festival circuit, bringing some of old school and contemporary R&B and hip-hop’s biggest stars together.

Jason Derulo, smooth R&B all-stars Boyz II Men, Destiny’s Child icon Kelly Rowland lead last year’s lineup, with Abbie Chatfield and the late Fatman Scoop booked for hosting duties.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fridayz Live (@fridayz_live)

Fans expressed their disappointment at the festival’s cancellation in the Instagram comment section. “This was the one thing that kept me going, I told everyone to count me out of November plans in preparation for any date,” wrote one person. “Devastated especially as would have loved a massive tribute to Fatman Scoop,” commented someone else.

In 2024, Australia’s vibrant festival scene has taken a major hit, with a number of beloved music festivals either postponing or outright cancelling their events like Fridayz Live.