In 2024, Australia’s vibrant festival scene took a major hit, with a number of beloved music festivals either postponing or outright cancelling their events.

Post-pandemic rising operational costs, poor ticket sales, and the lasting financial impact of the pandemic were among the main reasons many festival organisers cited. The cost of insurance, hiring security, and meeting licensing requirements has risen dramatically, leaving even some of the most well-established festivals struggling to stay afloat.

As festival-goers face their own cost-of-living pressures, organisers have increasingly found it difficult to fill venues to capacity, and the result has been a wave of cancellations across the country.

From beloved institutions like Splendour in the Grass to newer festivals such as Promise Village, the festival landscape has seen drastic changes. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of every music festival that faced the axe or postponed their events in 2024.

January: Vintage Vibes

Vintage Vibes Festival was postponed in January 2024 due to “current economic pressures.”

Originally set for January 27th-28th at Tomich Wines in the Adelaide Hills, organisers cited challenges such as supply chain issues and economic shifts for the delay. They stated, “This decision has not been made lightly; however, current economic pressures have created a landscape within which the festival cannot proceed this month.”

The festival will be rescheduled for later in the year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

January: Now & Again Festival

Now & Again festival was officially cancelled after going into liquidation. Ticketholders received an email from Deloitte, the liquidators, on January 24th, informing them that “the 2024 festival would not be going ahead.”

The festival, which was scheduled for October, had announced a lineup led by US producer Metro Boomin’. It was set to feature Golden Features’ homecoming, along with performances from Milky Chance, Lastlings, Kölsch, Dusky, Casso, Chris Lorenzo, Kaiit, Laura King, Manda Moore, Ollie Lishman, and more.

February: Groovin the Moo

Groovin the Moo, the beloved regional festival set to tour across Wayville, Bendigo, Canberra, Newcastle, the Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury in April and May, was officially cancelled on February 14th, citing poor sales. The 2024 lineup had been revealed just weeks prior and included international acts like The Kooks, Armani White, Stephen Sanchez, and GZA.

Organisers stated, “We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel. Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind.”

They added that “all tickets will be refunded automatically,” and expressed hope “to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.”

March: Splendour in the Grass

Splendour in the Grass, Australia’s largest music festival, was cancelled in late March, just two weeks after announcing a much-anticipated lineup that included Kylie Minogue, Arcade Fire, Future, and G Flip.

The iconic festival was due to head to North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st, and had previously recovered from the notorious ‘Splendour in the Mud’ in 2022 with a successful 2023 edition.

“With a heavy heart, we’re announcing the cancellation of Splendour in the Grass 2024, originally scheduled from Friday 19 July to Sunday 21 July in North Byron Parklands,” the statement read. “We know there were many fans excited for this year’s lineup and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off.”

“We thank you for your understanding and will be working hard to be back in future years,” the statement concluded.

March: Pitch Music & Arts

Pitch Music & Arts was cancelled mid-event in early March due to extreme health and fire risks caused by hot weather. Acts such as Peggy Gou, Four Tet, and Ben UFO were slated to perform.

Following the cancellation, organisers issued a statement to the Pitch community, confirming that all ticket holders were eligible for a refund.

“We can confirm that all ticket holders are eligible for a refund. When and if your ticket was scanned into the event will determine the amount you are eligible for, ranging from 70-100%. We hope that this outcome will provide some comfort to our community.”

March: Fairbridge Folk Festival

The Fairbridge Folk Festival was cancelled in April, shortly after its lineup was announced.

The festival, which was to take place in Pinjarra for the first time, faced significant challenges. According to a statement from FolkWorld, “The heartbreaking decision to cancel the Fairbridge Festival 2024 was made due to slow ticket sales, the high cost of living affecting production costs, and lack of confirmed volunteers.”

It continued, “We are doing our level best to tend to all the tasks and appreciate the patience and support that is being shown.” The cancellation impacted ticket holders, performers, vendors, volunteers, and local businesses.

April: Pandemonium Rocks

While Pandemonium Rocks didn’t technically postpone or cancel its 2024 event, it gets an honourable mention after the insane backlash it faced after they announced a dramatic reduction in its lineup due to financial issues and faced a myriad of other dramas.

The festival scaled back its planned roster of artists significantly, cutting seven out of thirteen acts. Despite the cutbacks, the festival still went ahead in April, featuring performances from Alice Cooper and Blondie. Organisers attempted to mitigate the impact of the reduced lineup with perks like pizza buffets and free hoodies for VIP ticket holders.

The festival faced significant public backlash due to a series of mishaps. There was a massive data breach that exposed the bank account details, phone numbers, names, and email addresses of hundreds of ticket holders, only adding to the growing backlash that the festival had already received over the reduced lineup.

June: Caloundra Music Festival

Following the cancellation of their 2024 event, Caloundra Music Festival later announced the popular festival on Caloundra’s King’s Beach has been permanently cancelled.

On June 25th, Sunshine Coast Council confirmed it had pulled funding for the show. “Following the adoption of the 2024-25 Council Budget on June 20, the Caloundra Music Festival will no longer be funded by Council,” read the statement.

Ticketholders who attended the 2023 event “were the lucky last to have experienced a Caloundra Music Festival,” due to a toxic mix of factors. “Rising costs, falling ticket sales and uncertainty in the music festival industry were felt to be too great a risk in the current climate,” said Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli.

“We recognise that music events are important for our community and Council will continue to deliver smaller events and programs.”

July: Spilt Milk

In July, Spilt Milk announced they would be taking a break for 2024.

Organisers explained, “Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year. Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. i miss u xx SPILT MILK,” read the message, leaving fans both puzzled and heartbroken.”

The news came as a shock to punters who frequent the festival, especially after the stellar 2023 lineup that saw heavyweights like Post Malone and Dom Dolla lighting up the stages. Budjerah, Cub Sport, grentperez, Ocean Alley, and Peach PRC were also among the crop of artists to perform at last year’s festival.

In response to the cancellation, Spilt Milk announced the House Party series, featuring Troye Sivan, Glass Animals, G Flip, Artemas, and Sycco. The organisers noted, “We’re excited to announce the Spilt Milk House Party series, which will bring you incredible artists in more intimate settings.”

July: Promise Village

Promise Village, which was set to debut in Perth with acts like Headie One, Hus, Rema, and Nemzz and Jorja Smith, cancelled just days after tickets went on sale.

Scheduled for October 12th at Langley Park, the festival aimed to showcase R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeat talent. However, organisers abruptly pulled the plug. An announcement on Megatix stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Promise Village on the 12th of October 2024 will no longer be going ahead.”

July: Yours & Owls

Yours and Owls announced in early July that their 2024 festival would be postponed until 2025.

The decision was made due to scheduling conflicts with headliners, which prevented the festival from taking place as originally planned.

“Due to headliner availabilities, the main event is moving into early 2025 (details will be announced real soon),” the festival announced in a press statement. “[However,] we will stop at nothing to ensure the Logistics Grinch doesn’t steal Gong Christmas – also, as you guys know, we love any excuse to throw a party. So, [you are] welcome [to] our 10th Birthday Pre-Party on October 12th.”

The festival will host a pre-party on October 12th at the University of Wollongong. This event will feature performances from Golden Features, Peking Duk, Alice Ivy, and Anna Lunoe, ensuring that fans can still enjoy a vibrant music experience this year.

August: Harvest Rock

Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival was postponed on August 9th, before its lineup was announced. The organisers made the decision to ensure the festival could continue to meet high standards in future years. “This decision was made to ensure that Harvest Rock continues to deliver the experience that our local, national and international fans have come to know and love into the future,” the statement read. The cancellation marked a pause after two successful years of Harvest Rock, which combined live music, food, and wine to create an immersive festival experience in the heart of Adelaide. August: Bluesfest Byron Bay Bluesfest Byron Bay announced in August that its 2025 edition will be the festival’s final chapter. In a statement released on August 14th, festival director Peter Noble confirmed, “To my Dear Bluesfest Family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community, and the resilient spirit of our fans.” Noble added, “But after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter.” The final Bluesfest is scheduled for April 17th-20th, 2025, at the Byron Events Farm. Among the stacked lineup for its final event in 2025 are Hilltop Hoods, Bluesfest favourites Xavier Rudd, John Butler, and The Cat Empire. Rising stars like Budjerah and Miss Kaninna will also perform at next year’s festival, as will the Melbourne Ska Orchestra, C.W. Stoneking, and Kasey Chambers. August: Forth Valley Blues Festival Forth Valley Blues Festival announced in August 2024 that its 2025 edition would not go ahead due to rising costs. The organisers stated, “It is with great frustration and disappointment that we must announce that the Forth Valley Blues Festival 2025 will not be going ahead.” “The rising costs associated with putting on a festival of this scale have made it impossible for us to deliver the quality experience that our punters and the community deserve,” they added, acknowledging the impact on the community and expressing a hope to find a way to revive the festival in the future.

September: Big Red Bash

Big Red Bash, held annually in Birdsville, Queensland, announced in September that it would be taking a “breather” in 2025.

Organisers stated that after being held annually since 2013, the team needed “a well-deserved break” and described it as a pause similar to Glastonbury’s “Fallow Year.”

They assured fans that the festival would return in 2026, with dates set for July 7th-9th. The announcement came just over two months after the 2024 festival, headlined by Tina Arena and Jon Stevens, successfully concluded. Organisers acknowledged the disappointment for those planning to attend in 2025 and for businesses in Outback Queensland that benefit from the event.