After overwhelming demand, Fridayz Live Brisbane has sold out.

Limited tickets remain for Sydney, Perth and Melbourne.

The stacked line-up for the 2025 edition includes Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah, and Jordin Sparks.

Mariah Carey returns to Australian stages for the first time in over a decade, bringing her iconic vocals, timeless glam, and a catalogue of hits including “Fantasy”, “We Belong Together”, and “Obsessed”. Her visit also marks the 20th anniversary of her landmark album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

Joining her is Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, bringing his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Australia for the first time. Expect crowd favourites like “Give Me Everything”, “Hotel Room Service”, and “Fireball.” This marks Pitbull’s Fridayz Live debut.

Wiz Khalifa, the “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again” chart-topper, is also on the bill, alongside crunk legend Lil Jon, who’ll get crowds hyped with “Turn Down for What”, “Get Low”, and “Yeah!”.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Presented by MG Live and the Hit Network, Fridayz Live will kick off at Brisbane Showgrounds on Friday, October 17th, followed by Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Saturday, October 18th. The tour then heads west to Langley Park, Perth on Friday, October 24th, before wrapping at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, October 25th.

Head to fridayz.live now to lock in your spot.

Fridayz Live 2025

Ft. Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah, Jordin Sparks

Friday, October 17th

Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, October 18th

Sydney, EDGIE Stadium

Friday, October 24th

Perth, Langley Park

Saturday, October 25th

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium