They took a year off to regroup, and boy, have they come back swinging: Fridayz Live is returning, and they’re bringing their biggest lineup to date. Topping the bill is none other than the elusive chanteuse herself. Mariah Carey will return to Australian stages for the first time in over a decade, bringing her iconic vocals, enduring glam, and a vault of hits including “Fantasy”, “We Belong Together”, and “Obsessed”.

The five-time Grammy winner’s visit also coincides with the 20th anniversary of her landmark album The Emancipation of Mimi, and she’s set to celebrate in dazzling style.

Also joining the lineup is Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, who will finally bring his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Australian shores, armed with bangers like “Give Me Everything”, “Hotel Room Service”, and “Fireball”. It’s the first time Pitbull has been part of Fridayz Live, and organisers promise a full-throttle global party (and maybe a sea of bald caps in the crowd, if recent videos of his shows are anything to go by).

They’re not the only heavy-hitters: this year’s lineup is full of hitmakers.

Wiz Khalifa, the “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again” chart-topper, is also on the bill, alongside crunk legend Lil Jon, who’ll get crowds hyped with “Turn Down for What”, “Get Low”, and “Yeah!”.

Hip-hop queen Eve also returns to Australia with timeless tracks like “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Gangsta Lovin’” and “Who’s That Girl”, while UK superstar Tinie Tempah brings “Written in the Stars” and “Miami 2 Ibiza” back to the live stage.

Adding some vocal firepower is American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, whose run of 2000s R&B-pop hits like “No Air” and “Tattoo” will no doubt fuel a full-blown nostalgia singalong.

Presented by MG Live and the Hit Network, and powered by Macca’s, Fridayz Live will kick off at Brisbane Showgrounds on Friday, October 17th, followed by Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Saturday, October 18th. The tour then heads west to Langley Park, Perth on Friday, October 24th, before wrapping at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, October 25th.

The announcement follows a raft of fan speculation after organisers confirmed their return earlier this week.

Since its debut, Fridayz Live has become one of the country’s biggest urban live music experiences, with over 600,000 punters attending its six prior instalments. Previous lineups have featured Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men, and Kelly Rowland, with Abbie Chatfield and the late Fatman Scoop on hosting duties.

Telstra Plus members get first dibs on this year’s tickets from Monday, May 26th, followed by the ANZ Circle and Fridayz Live pre-sales across the week. General public tickets go on sale Monday, June 2nd via fridayz.live.

Fridayz Live 2025

Ft. Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah, Jordin Sparks

TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRE-SALE via telstra.com/tickets

Runs 48 hours from Monday, May 26th or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Presale times staggered per show, visit telstra.com/tickets for more

ANZ CIRCLE PRE-SALE via anz-circle.mushroomgroup.com/fridayzlive

Runs 48 hours from Thursday, May 29th or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Presale times staggered per show visit anz-circle.mushroomgroup.com/fridayzlive for more

Available to ANZ Visa cardholders only. Eligibility criteria, fees & charges and T&Cs apply.

FRIDAYZ LIVE PRE-SALE Pre-sale registration: via fridayz.co/register

Runs 24 hours from Friday, May 30th or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Presale times staggered per show, visit fridayz.live for more

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE Begins Monday, June 2nd

On sale times staggered per show, visit fridayz.live for more

Friday, October 17th

Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, October 18th

Sydney, EDGIE Stadium

Friday, October 24th

Perth, Langley Park

Saturday, October 25th

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium