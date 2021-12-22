Never change, Future, never change. The rapper really wasn’t feeling a fancy Luis Vuitton dinner this week so he ordered some good old KFC to the store to compensate.

On a trip to Dubai, Future and his team were invited to the Louis Vuitton store for an expensive dinner. When he turned up and discovered that sushi was being served, he wasn’t in the mood for eating that.

A video shared to Instagram on Monday, December 21st, shows Future and co. eating their freshly ordered KFC inside the Louis Vuitton store and it’s quite the disorientating dichotomy. “Had to go for KFC, we dnt fuck with sushi,” he captioned the video accompanied by the praising hands emoji.

Judging by the video, Future and his associates were pretty happy with having chicken to eat over raw fish. Another video from the store shows Future’s friend Zona Man comically presenting a plate of sushi to another guest who looks horrified at the prospect.

I wonder what Jay-Z would think of Future’s order. Last week, the rapper controversially claimed that he’s a bigger rap star in the streets than Beyoncé’s beau. “I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” he boasted on social media. “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.”

He continued: “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a b up easy.” Claims like that are how you stand out in the rap game. It naturally got fans hotly debating his claim, with some pointing to Future’s big impact on the current hip hop scene while others dismissed his claim as complete nonsense. Who do you think wins between Future and Jay-Z?

