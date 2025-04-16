It lasted even less time than the original. Fyre Festival 2 has officially been postponed, according to a message sent to ticket holders on April 16 – and confirmed by ABC News.

“The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,” the note from organisers reads. “We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

No word on why the delay, though. A rep for the festival didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fyre 2 was set for Friday, May 30 – Monday, June 2 on Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Tickets went on sale back in February, despite warnings from local officials, and, well, no lineup was ever revealed.

The original 2017 debacle landed organiser Billy McFarland in prison on fraud charges. Since his release in 2022, he’s been plotting a comeback, announcing Fyre 2 in August 2023 with vague promises of “intimate beach-side performances” and “boundary-pushing excursions.”

Spoiler alert: None of that happened. But McFarland made a comeback earlier this year, announcing a 2025 date and a couple of possible locations—Isla Mujeres (whose tourism board denied any involvement) and Playa del Carmen (whose officials also said, “No thanks”).

Still, ticket packages ranging from $1,100 to $25,000 were offered—airfare and accommodation not included. Organisers pointed to the area’s “dozens of hotels and many rental villas” as options.

McFarland claimed 1,800 guests had signed up and teased a lineup of rappers, DJs, athletes, pilots, and creators. Names, though? Not a chance.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” McFarland said. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2.”