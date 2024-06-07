G-Eazy is set to embark on a world tour, promising an electrifying set of performances across 41 global dates, including an anticipated Australasian leg.

This segment of the tour will ignite in Perth at Metro City on February 20th, before sweeping through major cities including Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, before concluding in Auckland at the Town Hall on March 1st (see full dates below).

The announcement of the tour follows the release of G-Eazy’s latest viral sensation, “Lady Killers III”, a fresh take on his earlier hit which has been dominating online platforms. The remixed track soared to impressive chart positions, reaching #2 on the Billboard TikTok chart and breaking into the Top 100 of Spotify’s Global Daily Streaming Chart.

Adding to the excitement, G-Eazy recently dropped “Femme Fatale”, a collaboration with Coi Leray and Kaliii that marks his first new music in over a year. Released under RCA Records, the track samples the iconic “Heaven and Hell Is on Earth” by the 20th Century Steel Band, blending classic influences with modern vibes.

You can watch the stylish lyric video below.

Tickets to the Australasian leg of G-Eazy’s world tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 12th at 9am local time, while the Mastercard pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 12th at 12pm local time.

G-Eazy 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 12th (9am local time)

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 12th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 14th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Thursday, February 20th

Metro City, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 25th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, February 27th

Saturday, March 1st

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ