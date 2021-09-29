G-Eazy has discussed his ‘Breakdown’ collaboration with Demi Lovato while commending them for their bravery in fighting their personal demons.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about his new album These Things Happen Too, which was released on Friday, G-Eazy – real name Gerald Earl Gillum – discussed the track and music video, which features the pair being confronted with negative headlines they’ve made over the years.

“It’s one thing to have a conversation in private, but to make it a single and to video it, and to radio it, and to share that on a very, very, very public level, I just applaud Demi’s bravery,” G-Eazy told Lowe.

“I think as a human being, she’s exceptionally talented. Even bigger than that, when you get that level of success, of stardom, of reach and ascend that high… Demi is a very powerful force of bravery, of talent, of ability, of everything that Demi stands for.

He continued, “I applaud Demi, and I’m appreciative that Demi did it. I’m never shy to ask people uncomfortable questions because I think that’s where the greatness comes from.”

The rapper again raved about his co-collaborator in a subsequent interview, saying they both have had their “fair share of adversity and breakouts”.

“We’ve both experienced our fair share of adversity and breakdowns that have become everybody else’s business because of the media’s portrayal,” the 32-year-old rapper told Entertainment Weekly.

He added: “So given what Demi’s experienced and gone through, especially in the past couple of years, as have I, that synergy and chemistry and connection is even stronger.”

Asked about the new album, G said he hoped to “represent the maturation of Gerald”.

“[I want this album to] show my evolution, both in my artistry, but also in my identity as a human being,” he said.

“I’m not just a wild kid anymore. At some point you’ve got to become a grown man and handle your adult life and take responsibility.”

Check out ‘Breakdown’ by G-Eazy ft. Demi Lovato: