G Flip is going on a massive Australian tour.

The pop star and renowned drummer will hit the road in August and September, beginning in Brisbane and ending in Newcastle (see full dates below). G Flip will be joined by Hope D, Jacoténe and Charley at select shows.

Tickets to the artist’s first headline tour of their home country since 2019 go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 20th at 2pm local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, June 19th at 1pm local time.

G Flip returned last month with “Be Your Man”, their first new music of the year.

“”Be Your Man” is a love song I wrote about me and my partner,” they explained at the time. “Growing up watching fairytale movies, I didn’t fit the typical prince or princess character. As the world has progressed and I’ve grown up, I’ve learned that a lot of love stories don’t look like the stories in movies.”

“Be Your Man” followed last year’s “Waste Of Space”, which reached number 96 on triple’s Hottest 100. G Flip also memorably performed at the inaugural Sydney WorldPride earlier this year.

G Flip 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne) and Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Village Sounds, Future Classic and triple j

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday, June 19th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, June 20th (2pm local time)

Friday 18 August

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

Saturday 19 August

Tanks Art Centre | Cairns, QLD

18+

Friday 25 August

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

18+

Saturday 26 August

Astor Theatre Perth | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

Thursday 31 August

Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

18+

Saturday 2 September

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

Friday 8 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Saturday 9 September

Bar on the Hill | Newcastle, NSW

18+

