It’s been a year since G Flip’s album Drummer was unleashed into the world and acknowledged for artistic excellence just a few months later.

The ARIA #1 record took home the spiky ARIA Award trophies for Best Video and Best Australian Live Act and their high-octane live set at the ceremony reminded the industry that the multi-instrumentalist knows how to command a stage.

Then in January, they broke the triple j Hottest 100 record for most number of songs to appear in a single year by one artist, seven tracks from Drummer making the coveted poll.

Since then, G Flip has been touring the globe with setlist favourites like “Worst Person Alive” and “Be Your Man”, and launching their BOX Alcoholic Juice brand. What they haven’t been able to dedicate much time to however, is writing new music.

“I’ve been so busy that I haven’t really had sitting moments in my studio to be with my instruments and like, fuck around,” G Flip says, speaking to Tone Deaf while in Sydney to launch BOX.

While the sonic direction for album number three is very much to be determined, G Flip says they’ll find out as soon as they get back to their home in LA this week.

“I’m just having some solo time in my studio to work out what kind of direction [I’ll go in], and what I’m inspired by.

“I want to buy some new gear and just tinker away on my own, and see where my head’s at, and listen to a lot of stuff,” they add.

G Flip will be the first to admit they’re a music tech nerd. On Drummer, they played drums (naturally), keys, guitar, bass and synths — and co-produced alongside Aidan Hogg and Dan Farber, among others. And while they assure Drummer’s follow-up will feature live instruments and enough percussion to continue their legacy as one of Australia’s most beloved drummers, they do plan to experiment with sounds, synths and genres.

“I love gear so I can’t wait to just buy instruments and new synths and piano gear and pedals and stuff,” they say, beaming.

Fans paying close attention to the release of Drumless in May — G Flip’s album reworking of five album tracks, sans drums — would have noticed a few tips of the genre hat to country on some songs. The reimagining of “Seven Days” for example, co-written with Aussie hitmaker Sarah Aarons and Ajay Bhattacharyya (AKA Stint), glides across country and indie-pop effortlessly.

“I like a lot of genres of music and I like experimenting with genres of music,” says G Flip.

“[…] I like writing country music. I like the simplicity of it lyrically — it’s pretty much straight to the point. A lot of pop-country music, you know, ‘wearing a white t-shirt sitting on the hood of my car’… shit like that. I find it fun to write.”