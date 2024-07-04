G Flip, the Australian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, has launched a new venture with the introduction of BOX, an alcoholic juice brand.

This product, developed in collaboration with Moon Dog Craft Brewery in Melbourne, is available in two flavours: Apple Guava and Tropical Bang. Each 330ml can contains 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, expressed their preference for mixing juice and alcohol, citing the avoidance of carbonation to prevent burping during performances. The artist described BOX as the “real deal,” praising its exceptional taste.

The beverage will be distributed across Australia starting this month, available at BWS and Dan Murphy’s, under the retail group Endeavour Drinks. Sarah Hall, Endeavour Group’s head of spirits, highlighted the uniqueness of BOX in the market and its appeal to millennial consumers due to its trusted and nostalgic flavors.

In addition to this business venture, G Flip has had a significant year in their music career. They set a new record by having seven songs featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown for the year, with “The Worst Person in the World” securing the No. 2 spot. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Wolfmother in 2005. Furthermore, G Flip’s album Drummer, released in August through Future Classic/Universal, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA charts and won two ARIA Awards.

BOX alcoholic juice is now available for purchase in Australia, marking a new chapter in G Flip’s expanding career portfolio.

In other G Flip news, they recently joined Joel Madden from Good Charlotte on his podcast, Artist Friendly.

Based in LA, G Flip talked about stepping away from sex, drugs, rock n’ roll and how they’re healthier (these days) when they’re on tour.

“These days the music industry is so demanding of you. You can’t be hungover because you’ve got to get on social media post a Tik Tok, rock a podcast.

“I reckon, at the start of my career I was more a little bit more sex, drugs, and rock n roll, bit it wasn’t good for my body. I feel like I’m the most healthy when I’m on tour which is wild. My shows are a work out for me, but then I’m also doing other workouts for my mental health. I’m drinking so much water which I struggle with so I’m hella hydrated.”