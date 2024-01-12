G Flip has brought triple j’s Like A Version back for 2024 with a sweltering cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’.

Backed by their full band and a string section, G took Swift’s Lover-era hit and put their own spin on it, changing both the sound and some of the song’s pronouns.

“I feel like as a queer person, we’ve all gone through a summer where you’ve fallen in love with someone,” they said. “As a story I love it and there’s a lot of queer Taylor Swift fans who I think they would like me changing the lyrics a little bit.”

Choosing the track was a no-brainer, G Flip said, because not only was it “one of the best pop songs ever written,” it was also the band’s pump-up song before they go out on stage each night.

“It’s just a great song, and I wanted to put my own spin on it and get on the drums and smash some skins and sing,” they added.

Admitting they enjoy discovering new music via LAV themselves, G Flip joked, “Taylor’s too busy to be watching a Like A Version by G Flip, but if she did ever see it I’d say maybe one time I should play drums for you, maybe. That would be pretty cool, Taylor…”

G also performed their original track ‘The Worst Person Alive’ from second album DRUMMER, which they called “one of my favourite songs I have ever written” when they announced its release last year.

G Flip wasn’t the only artist covering ‘Cruel Summer’ today – US artist Teddy Swims covered the track on BBC Radio1’s Live Lounge, putting his own soulful spin on the track.

Back home in Australia recently for holidays with family and a series of summer festival dates, G Flip will soon head back overseas for a run of UK dates before their DRUMMER tour continues with more shows across North America.

Watch G Flip cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ for Like A Version: