It’s a big day of news for G Flip fans.

The pop star and renowned drummer has announced their highly-anticipated second album, DRUMMER, which will be released in August.

“I’m going full ballistic in my brain to announce this as I’ve been waiting years to share this with you all, so I’m gonna go have about 20 margaritas to celebrate,” G Flip says.

The title was unsurprisingly influenced by the musician’s passion for a certain instrument. “Growing up watching pop music icons, I never saw a solo artist whose main instrument was drums,” they explain. “I wanted to make the album that my kid self dreamed of, a hybrid of pop/rock but with drums out the front. Incorporating groove, tempo, feel and drum moments while still making catchy pop music.”

To celebrate their album announcement, G Flip has shared new single “The Worst Person Alive”, which was written about being the person to initiate a breakup.

“One day you’re in a relationship and the other person is your number one, they know everything about you, they know you better than anyone else, you’ve had some of your best memories with that person and then you break up and you sadly become strangers,” they say. “I really hate that it’s all or nothing. It’s such a drastic change – ‘Last year I was the love of your life, now I’m the worst person alive’.”

“The Worst Person Alive” is the second taste of G Flip’s upcoming album, following heartfelt love song “Be Your Man”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

G Flip will tour Australia in support of DRUMMER in August and September, beginning in Brisbane and ending in Newcastle (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by Hope D, Jacoténe and Charley at select shows.

G Flip’s “The Worst Person Alive” is out now via Future Classic. DRUMMER is out Friday, August 11th (pre-save/pre-order here).