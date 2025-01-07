Their wife might be selling houses on Selling Sunset, but Australian Drummer G Flip is about to make a cameo on Ramsey Street.

That’s right, Channel 10 has announced G will soon be (briefly) hitting our screens on Neighbours.

In a Facebook post made on Sunday, the network shared two photos of G with the iconic Ramsey Street sign; one of which included their internationally famous wife Chrishell Stause, who stars in the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

“Exciting news… Aussie musician (and Chrishell’s partner), G Flip is heading to Ramsay Street for a cameo! Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks,” the post read.

Stause appears in one of the promo photos posted by the TV network, but there’s no indication that she will also appear on the show.

G Flip will join an ever-growing list of musicians to make an appearance as themselves on the program (which first aired 40 years ago this March), including Dave Graney (1998), Human Nature (2000), The Wiggles (2001), Marcia Hines (2007), Magic Dirt (2007), Daryl Braithwaite (2007), Little Red (2008), The Veronicas (2008), Kate Ceberano (2010), Ben Lee (2010), British India (2010), Cold Chisel’s Ian Moss (2012), Daddy Cool’s Ross Wilson (2018), Dune Rats (2019), Dallas Frasca (2019), plus a raft of ex-Australian Idol contestants.

International artists have also regularly appeared on Australia’s most famous street. Spice Girl Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) popped up on the show in 2007, English indie rock band The Wombats made an appearance in 2009, and violinist and conductor Andre Rieu also made a cameo in 2009—as did British pop star Lily Allen. The ‘Mmmbop’ brothers Hanson’s cameo was in 2019, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s was in 2022.

Some musicians didn’t appear as themselves, although they still appeared for one episode of the show. For example, in 2012 former Eurogliders member Grace Knight played a character called Valerie Edwards whose husband died—she sang a duet with Karl Kennedy at the funeral. Short Stack’s Andy Clemmensen also played Harry Vass that year—a talented singer who attended the open mic night at Charlie’s bar in Erinsborough and performed an acoustic version of ‘Don’t Look Back.’ He (spoiler alert) won the competition.

G Flip is currently heading back to LA, where they are set to finish work on their third album, according to their most recent Instagram Stories.

Their most recent album, Drummer, was released in August 2023. It peaked at no. 1 on the ARIA charts and was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Independent Release, Best Rock Album and Best Solo Artist at the 2023 ARIA Awards, Best Record at the 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, Best Album at the 2024 Music Victoria Awards, and won Australian Album of the Year at the 2023 J Awards. Their single “The Worst Person Alive” also won the publicly-voted Song of the Year category at the 2024 ARIA Awards.