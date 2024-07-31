Melbourne, get ready! G Flip is set to take the stage at the Moon Dog Brewery on Friday, September 13, for an exclusive performance with BWS Cool Room.

The ARIA Award-winning multi-instrumentalist announced at an event in Sydney on July 30, hyping up a major night of music and fun. G is teaming up with the BWS Cool Room to mark the launch of BOX Alcoholic Juice with, which comes in two flavours: BOX Apple Guava and BOX Tropical Bang. The fruity, nostalgic drinks pack a punch, and so will G Flip’s upcoming show.

“I can’t wait to play this wild show in my hometown!” G Flip said.“Melbourne is my favourite place in the world, so it only felt right to celebrate the launch of my alcoholic juice BOX with an epic BWS Cool Room performance! I can’t wait to get on that stage, sip some BOX and smash some drums.”

The BWS Cool Room, an exclusive event space known for its unique stage-come-fridge setup, will host the performance. Designed for competition winners, the Cool Room offers an epic multi-sensory live music experience like no other. Fans step through its fridge doors into a gig that keeps things cool while the performances heat up.

Since 2022, the BWS Cool Room has featured top artists like DJ Fisher, Memphis LK, Lime Cordiale, and international hip hop star Armani White. It’s known for delivering unique, free experiences that let fans get up close with their favourite artists.

“G Flip is an exciting and iconic Australian artist, and we’re thrilled to host the Melbourne launch of their new brand, BOX, inside the BWS Cool Room!” An Le, Head of BWS Brand Marketing said of the collab.

“The BWS Cool Room is the ultimate fan experience, bringing people closer to the artists they love.”

This Melbourne show promises to be a night to remember. With G Flip’s dynamic energy and the innovative setup of the Cool Room, fans are in for an extraordinary evening of music, drinks, and unforgettable moments.

If you’re keen to see G smash up some drums at this exclusive show, the competition is now open at BWS.