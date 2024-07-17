Australia’s music scene is brewing up something special, and it’s not just tunes. Some of our most talented artists are now pouring their creative energy into the alcohol industry.

From seltzers to beers, these musicians are mixing up unique beverages that strike a chord with fans and reflect their personal brands.

Let’s take a shot at exploring these intoxicating offerings from Australia’s musical tastemakers.

G Flip: BOX Alcoholic Juice

Defying convention in music and now in mixology, G Flip poured their creative energy into BOX, a unique alcoholic juice line. Known for blending diverse musical styles, G Flip has applied the same innovative approach to their drink, produced in collaboration with Melbourne’s Moon Dog Brewery.

The brand features two vibrant flavours: Apple Guava and Tropical Bang, each crafted to shake up your taste buds.

G Flip told Man 0f Many of their latest venture, “This wasn’t a case of BOX already being a brand and just partnering with me—this is my little brainchild. Drinking alcohol with juice is my thing, so I wanted to put it in a can. As a person, I definitely live outside the box, and part of this project is to drink outside the box.”

“Playing shows as a singer, I don’t like anything that’s too carbonated because it makes you burp, so I’m always running on stage with juice and a spirit,” G Flip said. “It’s been really fun doing all the taste tests and choosing flavours that I personally love, that I think other people will love.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Lime Cordiale: LARGO Brewing

Lime Cordiale’s Oli and Louis Leimbach took a spirited leap into the craft beer world with their venture, LARGO Brewing. Known for their catchy indie-surf pop and energetic performances, the brothers brewed up excitement with a beer that is as environmentally conscious as it is delightful. LARGO wasn’t just another beer; it was a statement on sustainability wrapped in the ethos of Sydney’s laid-back surf culture.

“It was every kid’s dream to grow up to have their own beer,” Oli remarked during a discussion at Dan’s Daily, reflecting on the realization of a long-held dream. But LARGO stood out for more than its origin story—it was a carbon-neutral beer that reflected the duo’s deep commitment to environmental responsibility.

“We grew up as bush kids on the coast and consider ourselves environmentalists,” Louis added.

Tijuana Cartel: Kalkun Beer

In an intriguing blend of music and craft beer, Tijuana Cartel, partnered with Madocke Beer Brewing Company on the Gold Coast to create a unique brew named ‘Kalkun.’

The collaboration emerged during the Gold Coast craft beer festival, where the band and brewery decided to fuse their creative spirits.

Paul, from Tijuana Cartel, told Rolling Stone Australia earlier this year, “We collaborated with them for the Gold Coast craft beer festival last year, and they named a beer after our latest album, Alectura. They actually called it ‘Kalkun’, which is the Flemish word for ‘Bush Turkey’, the inspiration behind our album title. I love that!”

Fisher: Hard FIZZ

DJ Paul Fisher dropped the bass and picked up the fizz with Hard FIZZ, launched in 2020. This venture quickly bubbled its way to success, becoming Australia’s third-biggest seltzer brand, proving Fisher knows how to get the party started on and off the decks.

Fisher’s enthusiasm for the project isn’t watered down: “I wanted to be a part of something fun. I’ve never been a part of something from the start like this. It’s pretty cool.” The brand’s success is clearly not on the rocks, with 100,000 cans sold during Fisher’s first Australian tour.

Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller doesn’t dilute the impact of star power, stating, “Without that star power, I think there’s a lot of great products out there, but they just don’t get to see the light of day.”

Dune Rats: Dunies Lager

Brisbane’s party-starters Dune Rats tapped into the craft beer scene with Dunies Lager, a collaboration that flowed from a meeting with Young Henrys brewery.

While this limited edition run has since dried up, it left a hoppy impression on fans.

“Fellow ratbags Young Henrys and Dune Rats met for beers at 4:20 one afternoon. This is the result.”

“Slightly hazy, Summer smasher of a lager with a full blown dank hop nose and flavour courtesy of some late addition hop hash. Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca hops give a feisty first impression, but mellow into an easy going friend that drinks for days. Yew.”

Rüfüs Du Sol: Mate Maker Hard Kombucha

Australian dance act Rüfüs Du Sol ventured into the beverage industry with Mate Maker, a hard kombucha inspired by their music and close-knit friendships.

The genesis of this project dates back to 2018, when the band—comprised of Jon George, Tyrone Lindqvist, and James Hunt—relocated to Los Angeles and began exploring healthier lifestyle choices while working on their album “Surrender.”

“We were catching a vibe, writing, and we started ordering hard kombucha and were like, ‘This is sick!’ We’d never had it in Australia,” George shared. Recognising the potential for success in their health-conscious homeland, the band decided to bring this refreshing drink down under. The result is Mate Maker, a hard kombucha made with organic ingredients and no artificial additives.