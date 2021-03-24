Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The Kid LAROI has shared a striking cover of the Drake song ‘Shot for Me’ as part of his Spotify Singles session.

The Australian wonderkid rapper was the latest to take part in Spotify’s Singles session, following recent stars like Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, and Chloe x Halle.

And LAROI boldly decided to take on Drake, covering ‘Shot for Me’, one of the lesser tracks from the Canadian superstar’s blockbuster 2011 album Take Care. He made sure to put his own spin on it, enhancing the production levels from the original with increased reverb and layered vocals.

The rapper also dropped an acoustic version of his own single ‘Without You’, taken from the deluxe version of his debut mixtape F*ck Love. ‘Without You’ is LAROI’s biggest single success to date, reaching number two in the ARIA singles chart.

LAROI explained why he chose to cover Drake in a statement: “I chose Drake because he’s my favourite artist,” he said. “‘Shot for Me’ is one of my favourite songs off of one of my favourite projects and that made it really easy for me to do.”

It’s the latest small step for the rapper destined for big things, still aged only 17. The late Juice WRLD first brought attention to his talents, mentoring LAROI while he was on tour in Australia.

Perth production duo FnZ – who have worked with stars like Kanye West and Kid Cudi – recently expressed their shock that LAROI was snubbed at last year’s ARIA awards, despite F*ck Love topping the charts.

“We’re from Perth and producing a bunch of their songs, but people can’t read a credit and put two and two together. Laroi just got snubbed at the ARIAs, too. Dude is gonna be one of the biggest pop stars of the next decade and they couldn’t figure that out either,” they said.

The rapper is from the Gomeroi/Kamilaroi/Gamilarou community of northern inland New South Wales and LAROI is a reference to his Indigenous roots.

LAROI is also a guest on the song ‘Unstable’ from Justin Bieber’s new album Justice, which has been gaining a lot of traction since its release this week.

Check out The Kid LAROI’s Spotify Singles session: