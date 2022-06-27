G Flip imbued their recent concert with some proper rock ‘n roll spirit by playing on with a broken hand.

The singer took to Instagram to share a collection of videos capturing the incredible sequence of events that unfolded. “Well that was an interesting 4 days,” they captioned the post.

There was even a video taken in the hospital room: the doctor insists to the singer that it “usually takes 4 to 6 weeks” to heal from such an injury. With a wry smile on their face, G Flip replies, “How do we make it shorter than 4 weeks? 3 weeks?” In another hospital clip, G Flip asks the important question, “How do I wipe my arse?”

The caption added that the doctor had informed them that their injury meant they’d have to cancel their three shows this weekend. “Me: HAHA alright mate,” G Flip comically wrote.

Just six hours later and they were tearing it up at their show in the U.S.. With their right arm in a tight cast, G Flip jumped around wildly on stage, proving that a simple broken hand couldn’t stop them.

They even still managed to pound away on a drum set with just one usable hand, no mean feat. A cute moment then later arrived when a young fan tied G Flip’s shoelaces for them to the wild cheers of the crowd.

G Flip’s social media post attracted a lot of praise in the comments. “Legend,” proclaimed producer Friendless. “But you smashing the drums one handed is the best thing I’ve seen,” hailed Jaguar Jonze. “You can’t be stopped!! Gonna have 2 dominate hands after this. Watch out,” joked their partner Chrishell Stause.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After their U.S. shows, G Flip will return home next month to play Splendour in the Grass (see full dates here).

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.