G Flip will close out the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup next week with a live performance.

The St Kilda-born artist will perform ahead of the final match taking place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday, March 21st. The news comes after G Flip provided the official anthem for the tournament, in which they reimagined Aussie rock band Rattling Sabres’ “All Fired Up,” which later became a global hit when covered by US artist Pat Benatar. They will play the track live during next week’s performance.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to perform at the Closing Ceremony and to help celebrate such an incredible moment for women’s football,” G Flip said.

“I’m such a big fan of women’s sports and can’t wait to watch the final match!”

Sarah Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, added: “This tournament has been full of incredible moments, from record-breaking crowds to unforgettable performances on and off the pitch. Having G Flip headline the Closing Ceremony is the perfect way to close out a truly special edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and to celebrate the incredible atmosphere fans and players have created throughout this tournament.”

After defeating DPR Korea on Friday night, the Matildas will now play the winner of today’s match between China and Chinese Taipei in the semi-final in Perth on Tuesday.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Meanwhile, G Flip will wrap up their headline tour of Australia in Perth tonight. Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the first show in Brisbane last month which scored a five star review.

The tour has seen G bring out some Aussie favourites on stage in different cities, including Thelma Plum, Keli Holiday and most recently Vanessa Amorosi last week.

The moment unfolded during G Flip’s hometown show at Margaret Court Arena, where fans were already riding high on the energy of the drummer-turned-pop star’s latest album, Dream Ride. Midway through the set, Amorosi appeared on stage to perform her iconic hit, turning the arena into a full-throttle singalong. Fan videos on social media show Amorosi belting the chorus while G Flip bounced across the stage, the pair clearly relishing the moment as the crowd sang every word back at them.