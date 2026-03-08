G Flip’s hometown crowd were treated a surprise guest on Saturday night, when Vanessa Amorosi joined them on stage.

The moment unfolded during G Flip’s hometown show at Margaret Court Arena, where fans were already riding high on the energy of the drummer-turned-pop star’s latest album, Dream Ride. Midway through the set, Amorosi appeared on stage to perform her iconic hit, turning the arena into a full-throttle singalong. Fan videos on social media show Amorosi belting the chorus while G Flip bounced across the stage, the pair clearly relishing the moment as the crowd sang every word back at them.

Released in 2000, “Absolutely Everybody” became Amorosi’s signature song, and one of the longest-charting singles by an Australian female artist on the ARIA charts. The track later reached international audiences and became synonymous with her powerhouse vocals and high-energy live performances. Her cameo was a fitting addition to G Flip’s current run of arena shows, which have been packed with high-energy moments and surprises.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring)

G Flip’s tour – their first on home soil since the ARIA winning success of 2023’s Drummer – kicked off last month and continues on to Adelaide and Perth this weekend. Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the opening show in Brisbane, describing it as “truly a night for the girls, gays, and theys” in a glowing five-star review.

G Flip has had a killer year. They received an ARIA nomination for Best Pop Release for “Disco Cowgirl”, completed a 35-plus date run across the USA and Canada, headlined London’s legendary Brixton Academy, and was inducted into Out Magazine‘s prestigious Out 100 list, celebrating the most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people worldwide. They were also nominated for Outstanding Music Act at the 2026 GLAAD Awards.