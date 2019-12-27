Singer-songwriter Gab De La Vega has shared his new single ‘Perfect Texture’ to announce the release of his new album, Beyond Space And Time, which is coming out on January 24th 2020.

The brand new single comes with a video directed by Bradley James Allen and co-directed by Jaden D and Gab De La Vega, in which a Back To The Future DeLorean appears, in a dreamy surreal scenario that mixes reality and fiction, where boundaries blur into something indistinguishable.

Check out the video for ‘Perfect Texture’ by Gab De La Vega below.

Gab De La Vega comments:

“It seems to me that the boundaries between what’s real and what’s fake tend to be undefined nowadays. Everything runs at twice the speed today and it has become so superficial that we don’t even bother questioning if our perceptions are real. This has an impact on everything.

For example, it’s easy to take a quick glance at a person’s life through the lenses of social media and think they are having the greatest of lives, when in fact they are not as shiny as they look.

The comforting flawless surface of this post-truth world we internalize deteriorates the connections to the (real) world and to the people in it. It leads to loneliness, social anxiety, fear of judgment and gets us involved in a perpetual chase for easy distraction and interactions based on instant gratification.

It’s easy to be dragged into this game, but eventually, there’s a way out. When the walls around us grow taller and the room around us gets smaller, we just need to reach out for the handle and pull it: there’s another world outside, in which we can truly be ourselves, with flaws and virtues and have healthy interactions with the each other. It is liberty in its purest form.”