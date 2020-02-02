The guitarist, songwriter and producer has been remembered by musicians and fans this weekend.

Andy Gill, co-founding member and guitarist of Gang Of Four, has died. The musician passed away after suffering a ‘short respiratory illness’, according to representatives. Gill was 64.

The band shared a statement on social media today, leading to an outpouring of grief and memories shared by members of the broader music community online.

“This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” their statement reads.

“Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.”

Gill founded Gang Of Four alongside Jon King in the 1970s. Following the release of their debut album Entertainment! in 1979, the band were ushered into a global spotlight ready for their brand of genre-defining post-punk.

Gill’s chops as a producer can be heard across the band’s entire discography, as well as with other bands including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ self-titled debut album, The Jesus Lizard and more.

Watch: Gang Of Four – ‘Damaged Goods’ live in 1983

Musicians and fans have been sharing their memories and thoughts on Gill’s passing, and his long and influential career. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has remembered Gill as one of his ‘principle influences’ on guitar.

“His jagged plague disco raptor attack industrial funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were formative for me.” he wrote.

Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) February 1, 2020

rest in peace Andy Gill ❤️ — el-p (@therealelp) February 1, 2020