Gang of Youths have announced rescheduled dates for their ‘angel in realtime’ shows in New Zealand.

The new shows will take place on the 14th and 16th of February, 2023, at the same venues the shows were originally slated for.

“Kia ora koutou to all our fans in Aotearoa, ka pai to all of u for your patience and understanding with the recent postponement of our shows,” the band announced on social media. “We are stoked to announce the new dates for these shows!”

The shows were cancelled at the 11th hour to preserve the health of the band.

“To all of our beautiful fans in Aotearoa, we are absolutely gutted to announce that we will have to postpone the shows in Wellington & Auckland this week,” their statement read.

“This has been a very very difficult decision to make, but one we collectively deem necessary to maintain the health of the band. We want you all to know that we haven’t made this decision lightly as we hate letting our fans down and know that a lot of you will be disappointed, for which we are really sorry.”

They later cancelled a run of North American dates due to “ongoing health issues”.

“In the words of Warren Zevon, my shit’s fucked up, and I need to take some time off to address these concerns before we pick back up again,” singer Dave Le’aupepe shared in a statement posted to social media.

“It’s fucken damn near unacceptable for me to attempt to play shows in a way that isn’t to the absolute best of my ability,” he continued. “Unfortunately at present, these issues are preventing me from doing my job to the standard you all deserve.”

The band would be working on strategies for more sustainable touring practices, he said, which would allow them to work without continually cancelling shows.

All tickets to the cancelled shows in Auckland and Wellington will be valid for the February dates.

Gang of Youths New Zealand Dates (Rescheduled)

Tuesday 14th February – Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Thursday 16th February – Powerstation, Auckland