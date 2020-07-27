Ask anyone in the world of music, and they’ll likely tell you one of the biggest Aussie bands on the scene is none other than Gang Of Youths.

First formed back in Sydney in 2012, Gang Of Youths soon began performing live, with frontman David Le’aupepe’s stunning vocals helping to draw fans into their theatrical yet intimate sound.

Releasing their first album in 2015, the group have since followed it up with an EP, and their second album, which hit #1 on the Aussie charts. Throw in shows with the likes of the Foo Fighters and more, and you’ve got one phenomenal group we’re proud to call Australian.

To celebrate one of the most iconic Aussie music careers of the last decade, we’ve decided to take a look back at their ten most successful tracks. Using the band’s placings in triple j’s Hottest 100, we’ve compiled a list of the band’s biggest tracks, according to the music-loving public.

10. ‘Fear And Trembling’

Hottest 100 Rank: 176

Release Date: August 18th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

The opening track of Gang Of Youths second album, Go Farther In Lightness, ‘Fear And Trembling’ almost sounds like the record’s mission statement in a way. Grand, eclectic, and a slow-burning anthem at heart, it’s a phenomenal way to kick things off.

While the track didn’t quite make the Hottest 100 (though #176 is still a fine placing), it gained something of a second wind when the group performed it for their MTV Unplugged set last year.

9. ‘Say Yes To Life’

Hottest 100 Rank: 175

Release Date: August 18th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

From the opening track of the record to the closing, ‘Say Yes To Life’ is a cathartic number that helps celebrate the beauty of life, reminding listeners to stick out the bad times, because the reward is more of the glory of being. Undoubtedly a strong way to finish the record, is there a more poignant and positive Gang Of Youths song than this?

8. ‘Native Tongue’

Hottest 100 Rank: 146

Release Date: July 29th, 2016

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Right out of the gate, ‘Native Tongue’ is destined to be a banger, with its powerful riff and casual verses from Dave Le’aupepe. However, like many of their tracks, this slow-burner really delivers by the time the chorus drops, drawing you in and refusing to let you go until you’ve experienced every second of its mesmerising beauty.

7. ‘The Heart Is A Muscle’

Hottest 100 Rank: 126

Release Date: August 18th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Serving as the final single from Go Farther In Lightness, ‘The Heart Is A Muscle’ is in no way an afterthought, serving as a powerful love song that celebrates the concept. Noting that the heart is indeed a muscle, and can only get stronger with use, there’s nothing more liberating than screaming out those lyrics; “I wanna love someone.”

6. ‘Strange Diseases’

Hottest 100 Rank: 50

Release Date: July 29th, 2016

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Noted as one of the first songs recorded by Gang Of Youths, ‘Strange Diseases’ didn’t see the light of day until 2016, when it became the most popular track from their Let Me Be Clear EP. A powerful number from start to finish, this perfectly showcases the group’s amazing dynamic between grandiose music and a mesmerising delivery from Dave Le’aupepe.

5. ‘Blood’

Hottest 100 Rank: 41

Release Date: September 14th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

When The Middle East first released ‘Blood’ all those years ago, Gang Of Youths hadn’t even come together yet. But when the group took to the Like A Version studio for the second time back in 2017, they reached back into Australia’s musical history, plucked out this gem, and gave it the signature treatment needed to turn it into an anthemic classic that will resound for decades.

4. ‘Magnolia’

Hottest 100 Rank: 21

Release Date: April 17th, 2015

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Arguably Gang Of Youths’ breakthrough hit, ‘Magnolia’ is one of the greatest songs of survival you will ever hear. Touching upon some pretty heavy topics, it describes Dave Le’aupepe’s journey from rock bottom to the present day, and serves as an inspiration for everyone who has found themselves in a rather dark place.

3. ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’

Hottest 100 Rank: 10

Release Date: February 10th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

From that opening second, it’s clear that ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’ was always going to be a monstrous classic. Despite its rather serious reflections on faith, life, and one’s personal path, the track has managed to become a favourite of Aussie music fans, and a staple of rock lovers the world over.

If ever you needed proof that Gang Of Youths are doing something right, a quick listen to this song will make you a believer.

2. ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’

Hottest 100 Rank: 5

Release Date: August 9th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: 93

Gang Of Youths have an uncanny ability to tap into the fears and faults of the human psyche, and managed to tease out the right words to make everything okay. For everyone who has ever felt low or has questioned their place, ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’ exists to serve as an answer.

“The song is about becoming more human, more aware and I guess in a way, more alive,” Dave Le’aupepe said of the track once, helping prove he’s on a level many of us mere mortals could never comprehend.

1. ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Hottest 100 Rank: 2

Release Date: May 26th, 2017

ARIA Chart Peak: 49

Serving as the third single from Gang Of Youths’ second album, it almost feels like ‘Let Me Down Easy’ wasn’t the song that stuck out to the band during the recording process. To fans though, it was very easy to see which song they loved the most, with this future anthem not only hitting #49 on the ARIA charts, but also reaching #2 in the Hottest 100 of 2017.