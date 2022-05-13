Gang of Youths announces that lead singer and guitarist David Le’aupepe received a 110V shock while prepping for Philadelphia show.

The lead singer and guitarist for Gang of Youths, Devid Le’aupepe, received a 110V electric shock during a stage soundcheck due to a “serious electrical issue.” Fortunately, the post in which the incident was reported said he is ok. Due to the issue, the band has announced that the show will not be playing a full set as Dave will be playing an acoustic set on, the floor, with fans.

The post continued to say that the band would try everything they could to accommodate the fans and continue the show in Phillie, with the support of the venue. At the end of the announcement, they also included that all ticket holders would be refunded.

“Philadelphia, this is so fucking upsetting but due to serious electrical issues on stage during soundcheck, we are unable to play a full band set tonight.

One of our crew received a serious electric shock, 110V to be specific. he is ok thank God.

Dave will be playing an acoustic set, on the floor with you, we refuse to come to phillie and not play.

The venue are doing everything they can to support us make tonight as good as it can be. All tickets holders will be refunded.”

The band is described by Wikipedia as such, “Gang of Youths are an Australian alternative rock group from Sydney. The band consists of principal songwriter David Le’aupepe, Max Dunn, Jung Kim, Donnie Borzestowski, and Tom Hobden.”

In the comment section of the post, many fans showed appreciation and concern for the band and more specifically, Dave. The band responded to the wave of positivity with their own brand of gratitude, “Thanks for all the messages of support and showing up!!!! Fucking legends!”