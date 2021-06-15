Gang of Youths are back with their first new music since their 2017 record Go Farther in Lightness, with new single ‘the angel of 8th ave.’

The new wave-indebted track was recorded at Gang of Youths’ home studio in Hackney and mixed by Grammy-winning artist Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, The National.) “It’s about falling in love, and finding a new life in a new city together,” explains frontman Dave Le’aupepe.

The track arrives with a Joel Barney music video, filmed amongst the grit and chaos of the band’s hometown in Angel, North London.

“I think it’s been challenging for us, this whole process, but it’s probably going to be good for our music. We’ve gone in a less safe direction and it’s going to be more in line with Dave’s actual vision, rather than Dave pumping something out to get a deadline met,” says bassist Max Dunn of recording in the time of coronavirus.

“We’re exploring so many different territories and sides of ourselves and that’s manifesting in the music,” adds keyboardist Jung Kim. “We’re doing things that have never really made an appearance in Gang Of Youths.”

It marks the first release from the band with new member Tom Hobden, who formerly cut his teeth as a member of Noah and The Whale.

Check out ‘the angel of 8th ave’ by Gang of Youths