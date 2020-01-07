The way that the Australian music industry has banded together in the face of this climate crisis is so intensely heartwarming. We’ve seen artists commit to donating 100% of merch profits to bushfire relief, and organise last-minute benefit bashes thrown. The silver lining to all this immense devastation is the unyielding community spirit.

A couple of the biggest and brightest artists in the industry are joining forces for a massive benefit bash at Sidney Myer Bowl. Angus and Julia Stone, Briggs, Gang of Youths, Jack River, Ruby Fields, Tash Sultana and Thelma Plum will all grace the stage for Down to Earth: A Fire and Climate Relief Concert next month. The gig is set to take place at the Melbourne venue on Wednesday, February 26th, with 100% of profits set to be donated to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Watch: Gang of Youths – ‘Magnolia’

“Collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the firies who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering,” the billed artist’s shared in a statement. “We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.

“We believe a holistic response to fire relief and future protection is what the youth of Australia are calling for. As well as immediate fire relief, we value the long term needs of small communities, the knowledge of First Nations people, and the need for climate action.”

Tickets will go on sale 10 am AEST on Thursday 9 January from the Arts Centre Melbourne.

