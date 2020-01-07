Luca Brasi have announced that they will play a fundraiser show in Hobart this Friday, with 100% of ticket sales, merch, bar profits and staff wages from the venue to be donated to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. The incredibly named “more than thoughts and prayers” fundraiser will kick off at Room For A Pony in Hobart from 7 pm.

The evening will see acoustic sets from Luca Brasi, Bec Stevens and Sorin Van Zino. Tickets will be $15 and available at the door.

This climate disaster has devastated our nation, though the overwhelming sense of community action should be celebrated. Whilst government action leaves much to be desired, there is so much hope to be found in arts, businesses, charities and everyday people doing whatever they can to help out.

Watch: Luca Brasi – ‘Aeroplane’

There are a bunch more benefit gigs taking place to raise money for fire relief.

South Coast legends Hockey Dad have partnered with Yours & Owls, Farmer & The Owl and Rad Management,on a special one-off show in the ‘Gong on January 24th to raise money for those affected by the fires. The party is set to be a celebration of the south coasts finest rock talent, with Tumbleweed, Shining Bird, TOTTY, Maddy Jane all jumping on board for the good cause. Dune Rats will also be cracking off a DJ set. You can find more information here.

The Wiggles will be reuniting their original lineup for a one-off show at Castle Hill Tavern with all proceeds going to Australian Red Cross and Wires.

Press Club, Gooch Palms, Columbus, Mid City, Fangirl and more will be playing a benefit at Stay Gold on January 10th.

Dan Sultan, Polish Club, Custard, Art vs Science, Regurgitator and The Neptune Power Federation will play The Metro Theatre on January 11th.

The legendary Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet & Even), Jackson Carrol and Monica Frances will play The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay on Wednesday, January 8th. Whilst Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups will play on Thursday, January 9th.