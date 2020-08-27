Cultivating the current sound of indie-folk coming out of Byron Bay through his production isn’t enough for Canadian born Garrett Kato, as he today releases his second EP for the year, N Hemisphere.

N Hemisphere compliments Kato’s February’s S Hemisphere and is a reflection of the artist’s time growing up in Canada and a look into that which shaped him into the musician he has become today.

“The first half of my existence on earth started in Vancouver, Canada,” says Garrett Kato. “This was where I grew up and was all I knew as a kid. Now, looking back I treasure the experiences of growing up in the Pacific North-West.

“This EP is a letter to my past and where I’m from,” Kato adds. “During the production of the EP, I toured around the world twice and found unique inspiration for the production, from Berlin deep house to throwback rock n roll. This EP is my most diverse work as a producer-engineer as well as a songwriter so far.”

Check out Garrett Kato’s N Hemisphere EP:

The six-track body of work features already released tracks such as ‘Moon’ and ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’, as well as new releases including ‘Mountain Climbing’, ‘Vancouver Pines’ and ‘Friends’.

With driven guitars and a four to the floor beat on tracks such as mountain climbing and an R’n’b aesthetics in ‘Moon’, the body of work from Garrett Kato is a deeply considered collection of songs that highlight the artist’s songwriting and production abilities which continue to place him as a fundamental sound in the Australian indie scene.

N Hemisphere is out everywhere today.