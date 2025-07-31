The former owners of Collingwood’s beloved live music venue The Gasometer Hotel have hit back at its upcoming relaunch.

They claim they were left out of the process and are still owed money by the new operators.

The venue closed in March, but earlier this week chef Scott Pickett and his son Harry announced plans to reopen it as a pub and dining spot, promising to keep the iconic bandroom and support live music. “I want to support live music and be a pub for the people,” Pickett told The Age. “The back room I will keep for live music, but seven themed nights, one night comedy … one night uni night, an open night mic that can be any kind of performance, there will be a jam night for young up-and-coming artists, then three nights of big live music.”

But on Thursday night (July 31), the venue’s former owners posted a harsh message on social media, accusing the new owners of taking advantage of their closure and ignoring the venue’s history.

“Probably a little easier to establish a business when you start by stiffing the previous owners of around $250k,” the statement reads.

They claim the landlords blocked their attempt to sell the business, which led to the venue closing, going into liquidation, and staff losing their jobs.

“This is no longer The Gaso. This is a cheap shady imitation who have decided to shit on its legacy instead of support it. Stolen, not saved.”

The former team urged fans to support other local live music venues instead.

Over the years, the Gaso has hosted some of Australia’s biggest names, including Jet, Mallrat, Paul Dempsey, and Kaiit. More recently, it’s been a hub for local up-and-coming artists and indie bands.

Read the full statement posted on social media here and below.

