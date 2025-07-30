The Gasometer Hotel in Collingwood is set to return as a live music venue, with top Melbourne chef Scott Pickett confirming plans to revive the iconic spot alongside his son, Harry Pickett.

After its closure in March, concerns grew that “the Gaso,” at the corner of Smith Street and Alexandra Parade, might slip from Melbourne’s music scene. But Pickett told The Age he’s committed to preserving the pub’s musical heritage.

“I want to support live music and be a pub for the people,” he said. “I want to keep it the Gaso and call the dining part Picko’s, and I will keep the live music in the back and separate the front and the back.”

Pickett, who runs restaurants such as Estelle, Matilda and Smith Street Bistro, said the front bar will serve a pared-back menu of classics like parmas, pies and burgers. “It will be leaning into a cool dirty dive bar, but clean,” he added.

The venue’s rear bandroom will host seven themed nights, including comedy, uni night, open mic, jam sessions for up-and-coming artists, and three nights of live music. “One of those will be retro — I want to get bands like Spiderbait or Regurgitator. The other two will be anything from techno to rock to blues.”

Pickett has already begun refurbishments with his son Harry, clearing out the old interiors. “We have ripped up the carpets and started again,” he told The Age. “I’ve got carpet squares coming. I’m sure we’ll have to replace them every year.”

He added: “I just want to pay homage to what the Gaso has been for so long.”

City of Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly welcomed the announcement, calling it “really good news” for Melbourne’s struggling live music scene.

Over the years, the Gaso has hosted some of Australia’s biggest names, including Jet, Mallrat, Paul Dempsey, and Kaiit. More recently, it’s been a hub for local up-and-coming artists and indie bands.

First opened in 1861, the venue is protected by heritage listing, shielding it from redevelopment.