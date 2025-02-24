The director of Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel has hit back at claims that the venue will close next month for “going woke”.

Last week, the Collingwood venue announced it would be shutting its doors after March 31st, as director James Martelletti plans to move onto “other projects”.

“We are currently on the market looking for someone to take over operations with as minimal disruption as possible to someone who wants to maintain our venues legacy,” a statement issued last week read.

3AW radio host Tom Elliot accused the Gaso of “going woke” last month, claiming he rung the space and said they “will no longer accept line-ups booked entirely or overwhelmingly of white performers or cis male performers”, which led to some comments on the Gaso’s post about the closure speculating the “woke” move hurt them.

However in a new statement, Martelletti has slammed those suggestions.

“To clear up some of the misinformation flying around: Go woke go broke – Tom’s poor reading comprehension has resulted in an entirely fabricated controversy,” the director said.

“In our bookings document we had text around being mindful of diversity when it comes to an overall lineup (meaning multiple artists that play over an event). Lineup does not mean the makeup of any one band. Of course we book all-male bands. We love music and we love their respective communities across all genres. It was a mission and not a rule, and our bookers are always there to support in the case where support is needed.

“Regardless of this, as long as you can manage to not be a dickhead then you’re always welcome at The Gaso. Don’t let them distract you from the real reasons the industry is such a struggle. Greedy corporations and ineffective politicians from all sides.”

Martelletti provided a list of the “real reasons” the Gaso will be closing next month.

“Wages going up each year (as they should); Superannuation increases for the last few years; Rising costs of all utilities, suppliers and rent; Increasing alcohol taxes twice a year; Insurance costs going through the roof, absolute exploitation after their years of profits; Liquor licensing going from $800/year to $9000/year for reasons that we’re unaware of ; Grants being offered and applied for but not received by many deserving venues; Cost of living increases leaving nobody with the means to enjoy themselves anymore.”

The statement continues: “The show will go on, other vendors are keen to carry on our legacy and keep the dream alive, and continue to provide a space for all artists to perform. We are proud to say that around 30% of our revenue has always gone to paying artists for their performances. We’ve supported them as they’ve supported us. This is as symbiotic relationship as you can get and we appreciate everyone who’s ever played this amazing venue and provided us all something to live for.

“We will be going out without any debts – all staff, suppliers and superannuation have always been paid and we can hold our heads high knowing that we’ve done nothing but pour our hearts, money, blood, sweat and tears into providing a space for everyone to enjoy over the past 4 years.

“Please come show your support for everything we’ve done over the next few weeks while we sort out the next chapter. Don’t let what you read break our spirits!”

Martelletti has confirmed to Rolling Stone AU/NZ that the team is so dedicated to the future of the Gaso that current venue manager, Asher Trainor, is committed to continue working in the role with new owners.

Read the full statement below.